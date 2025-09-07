Damien Comolli oversaw Juventus’s transfer operations this summer, guiding the Bianconeri through a decisive period in the market. After finishing last season in fourth place, Juventus secured qualification for the Champions League but acknowledged that improvements were needed if they were to compete more effectively on multiple fronts.

Determined to strengthen their squad, the club pursued a more structured and considered approach in the summer window. As one of Italy’s most prestigious sides, Juventus made its presence felt with a series of notable moves designed to reinforce the team while maintaining stability within the dressing room.

Organised Strategy and Market Efficiency

Following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli from the role of sporting director, responsibility for transfer dealings shifted to Comolli. His leadership was marked by a greater sense of organisation and clarity, which contrasted with the more fragmented handling of squad matters in the previous year. Importantly, Juventus avoided isolating unwanted players, instead promoting a more cohesive and inclusive environment. This sense of unity was seen as vital in preparing the team for the challenges of the new campaign.

The club balanced departures with key arrivals, improving options across the squad while ensuring that long-term objectives remained in focus. Observers noted that the entire process appeared more efficient and better aligned with the club’s ambitions, creating optimism around the season ahead.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

Positive Impressions from Analysts

Reflecting on the approach, pundit Domenico Marchese offered his assessment via Tuttojuve: “Unlike in the past, and without taking anything away from Comolli’s predecessors, it seemed like a more streamlined transfer window to me, which doesn’t necessarily mean it was better; that, of course, will be revealed on the pitch. What has really changed is the attacking potential, partly because of who has arrived in Turin and partly because Vlahovic has stayed.”

Marchese’s remarks underscore both the progress achieved in squad management and the importance of results in validating those decisions. The retention of Dusan Vlahovic, alongside targeted reinforcements, has bolstered the attacking options available, raising expectations that Juventus will be more competitive this season.

Ultimately, while the summer has been widely regarded as a success in terms of planning and execution, the true measure will be determined on the pitch. Juventus will now need to translate their improved structure and renewed sense of unity into performances that can deliver silverware and justify the optimism generated by their transfer strategy.