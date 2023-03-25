Pundit says that he sees Juventus making progress

Former footballer Michele Padovano insists Juventus is making progress even though they are not where they should be.

The black and whites have been one of the finest sides in the league this term and would be second in the standings if they had not lost 15 points as a punishment.

Because the Bianconeri is still around mid-table, it is hard to consider them progressing, but Padovano believes there is certainly some upward movements at the club.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Remembering certain victories makes me excited. I was lucky enough to join a large club like the Juventus one. However, there was an important Italian backbone. There were footballers like Vialli, Ferrara and Peruzzi. It was a really important goal, which allowed us to play the semifinal.

“Juventus is recovering right now, although still far from that great team I know. The great work of the managers will allow the club to return to the levels that concern them. In this sense, it will be a hot summer, in which the future of the club will also be decided with the outcome of the sentences that see it involved.”

Juve FC Says

If we win our appeal against the 15-point deduction, there will be a huge difference in our position on the league table.

Perhaps, that is when people will give us the respect we deserve.

While the board works on that, the boys need to continue working hard on the pitch and winning as many games as possible.

If we earn enough wins, we can even finish inside the top four without the deducted points, depending on how the clubs above us perform.