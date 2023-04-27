Pundit sees no improvement at Juventus in two years with Allegri

Juventus brought Max Allegri back as their manager last season, even though Andrea Pirlo had led the club to win two trophies.

The former midfielder lost the league crown and Juve wanted to reclaim it quickly and considered Allegri the best man to achieve that.

However, the gaffer’s second stint at the helm at the Allianz Stadium could have been better and Juve could go two seasons with no trophy if they do not win the Europa League in this campaign.

It is a sad reality and their fans are unhappy with the gaffer, which has seen calls for him to leave.

Writer and pundit, Massimo Zampini, has followed the club since Allegri returned and insists Juve has not improved.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now there is still the Europa League but net of how it will end I don’t see the reasons to start again from Allegri, in two years I have not seen any growth nor a trophy, I don’t see what the foundations may be to continue on this path again”.

Juve FC Says

It is hard to see where the Bianconeri team has improved since Allegri returned to the club and the gaffer must now pack his bags.

The club must bring in a new man at the end of this term, even if the team wins the Europa League.