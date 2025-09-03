Ivan Zazzaroni had been among the critics of Kenan Yildiz about a year ago, questioning the impact he was making on the pitch. Since then, however, the young attacker has developed significantly to the point where he is now forcing those same critics to reconsider their views.

Yildiz has become one of the first names on the Juventus teamsheet and has established himself as a consistently productive performer. The Türkiye international has flourished under the management of Igor Tudor, who has afforded him a free role in matches. That responsibility has brought the best out of the player, enabling him to influence games more effectively.

Rising Under Tudor’s Guidance

The end of last season provided glimpses of Yildiz’s progress, and his performances have continued to improve in the current campaign. With two assists from his first two games, he has demonstrated efficiency and maturity in the final third. His ability to link play, create chances, and deliver decisive contributions has made him a vital figure in the squad.

Zazzaroni, who had once been sceptical of his potential, has now updated his assessment of the player’s progress. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “A year ago, I said he was still a poor player because he wasn’t making an impact. He had great potential, but he still wasn’t as influential as others in the past, like Del Piero, Totti, and Baggio. Today, I see great progress. He already showed some things at the Club World Cup; he’s a very solid player. He understood what I was saying, and we text each other every now and then. He’s improved a lot, he plays consistently and is starting to gain confidence. Today, he does the things a No. 10 should do.”

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

From Criticism to Praise

These remarks illustrate the transformation Yildiz has undergone in just twelve months. From being labelled as a player who was not making enough of an impression, he is now seen as someone fulfilling the responsibilities of a classic No. 10. The trust placed in him by Tudor has clearly accelerated his development, and his growing confidence is translating into decisive performances.

Yildiz’s progress in recent months has been nothing short of remarkable. With Juventus aiming to challenge strongly this season, his emergence as a reliable creative force could prove crucial. Supporters will now be eager to see him maintain this trajectory and continue to grow into one of the standout players of the team.