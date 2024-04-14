Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot admits that his future might lie elsewhere, but remains determined to achieve the club’s current objectives

The 29-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract, leaving fans and observers wondering whether he’ll remain in Turin beyond the current campaign or embark on a new career chapter.

The Frenchman spoke to the press following the Old Lady’s goalless draw against Torino in Saturday’s Derby della Mole.

Rabiot admitted that his future has yet to be decided, insisting that he and the club will discuss a contract renewal by the end of the season.

But in the meantime, he remains deeply focused on securing Champions League qualification for next term, even if he won’t be around.

“I stayed at the club because I wanted to help this team return to the Champions League. This is what the club asked,” said the France international in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“If we achieve this objective, we will talk. It would be better from my point of view, but still, we will have talks at the end of the season either way. But right now, we must focus on the pitch.

“Even Giuntoli, the coach, and everyone else are focused on the matches. Later, we’ll be able to discuss it calmly.

“I want to bring Juventus back to the Champions League, even if I won’t be here next year. We want the UCL qualification and the Coppa Italia. Then we’ll see.”

As for the Derby, Rabiot felt Juventus had a decent first half, but were only missing a goal.

“I liked the first half. We did well but we didn’t score. When you don’t score, it becomes risky and the opponents gain more confidence which could be the turning point.

“In my opinion, we created some opportunities where we could have scored, especially in the first half. This was the only thing missing.”