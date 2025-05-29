Juventus have received a boost in the hopes of landing Endrick this summer, as Real Madrid are reportedly willing to loan out the youngster.

The Bianconeri are set to revamp their entire attacking department, as Dusan Vlahovic, Randal Kolo Muani and Arkadiusz Milik are all tipped to leave, albeit for different reasons.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and his team have been following several profiles. While Victor Osimhen remains the ultimate dream, Mateo Retegui and Lorenzo Lucca are also on the shortlist.

Endrick emerges as Juventus target

Moreover, Endrick has emerged as a potential profile in recent days. The 18-year-old has been described as a ‘spectacular’ talent by departing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the latter still struggled to grant him substantial playing time befitting of his skills and reputation.

After all, finding space in an attacking department that accommodates the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius was never going to be easy.

Hence, the Brazilian only made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, with the majority coming off the bench. He contributed with seven goals and an assist.

Real Madrid open to loaning out Endrick

Therefore, Calciomercato claims that Los Merengues have decided to place Endrick on the transfer list, but they’ll only be willing to let the 18-year-old leave on a dry loan, as they still envision a big role for him in the future under Xabi Alonso.

The source adds that Juventus have taken the opportunity to collect some valuable information about the player over the past few days.

Nevertheless, the report warns the Bianconeri about competition from other Serie A clubs, namely Milan, who have been offered the player’s services by an intermediary, and Como, who have conduct business with Real Madrid in the past, famously signing Nico Paz from the Spanish giants last summer, as well as Napoli.