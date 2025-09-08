Dusan Vlahovic remained at Juventus after the close of the last transfer window, despite widespread expectations that he would be sold. The striker has shown no interest in moving to any of the leagues whose windows remain open, leaving Juventus in a precarious position as they attempt to manage his contractual situation.

Juventus’ Contract Dilemma

The Bianconeri face the genuine risk of losing Vlahovic as a free agent at the end of the season, something the club had been determined to avoid. With his contract due to expire in ten months, his future has become one of the most pressing issues facing the Juventus hierarchy. The Serbian is currently the highest-paid player in Serie A, and the club cannot sustain his existing wages under their financial structure.

Attempts have already been made to extend his deal, but these have been unsuccessful. Juventus sought to secure his signature on fresh terms in previous months, only for negotiations to collapse due to the need for a substantial reduction in salary. Vlahovic has so far refused to accept any such cut, making an agreement increasingly difficult.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Vlahovic’s Stance and Next Steps

Juventus plans to present another proposal in the coming weeks, though there is little confidence that the outcome will be different this time. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic has no intention of renewing his contract with the club. Instead, he is focused entirely on delivering a strong season on the pitch while allowing his current deal to run down. By doing so, he would place himself in a position to consider a wider range of suitors once he becomes a free agent.

For Juventus, the situation is troubling. Losing such a valuable player for nothing would be a significant blow both financially and in sporting terms, especially given the striker’s recent upturn in form. While the club will continue to push for a resolution, they are effectively racing against time, with only a few months remaining to convince him that his future lies in Turin.

The coming season will therefore be pivotal. Should Vlahovic continue to perform at a high level, Juventus will benefit in the short term, but the long-term uncertainty remains. Supporters will be hoping for a breakthrough that secures his services beyond this season, but at present, the likelihood appears slim.