Report – Juventus is eyeing in form Atalanta man

Juventus will face Atalanta in their next competitive game and that fixture gives them a chance to monitor one La Dea player.

It is customary for the black and whites to target the best players at other Serie A clubs and one man who fits that description now is Ademola Lookman.

The Nigerian international has been in terrific form for La Dea this term and has scored 11 goals and provided three assists from 18 competitive games this season.

Nine of those strikes have come from 17 league games this term, which is an impressive return considering he is not even a number 9.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri will scout the former Everton man when they face La Dea in their next match and will take in more information about the attacker.

Juve FC Says

Lookman has been in terrific form in Italian football and will likely do a superb job for us if we add him to the group in Turin.

However, the transfer will hardly happen this month because La Dea is not going to want to lose their key man in an important campaign like this.

But we will get enough information about his suitability for our system when we watch him play next.