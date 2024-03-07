Lloyd Kelly is drawing interest from Juventus and AC Milan in Serie A as he approaches the end of his contract with Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The defender, widely regarded as one of the best in his position in England, has signalled his intent not to extend his tenure at Bournemouth.

Juventus has been monitoring Kelly since the beginning of the current season, aware of his contract situation in the Premier League.

AC Milan is also keen on acquiring the English player, adding to their squad of English talents when the transfer window reopens.

Juventus is mindful of Milan’s ability to sign players from England and is eager to secure Kelly’s signature ahead of the competition.

Tuttojuve reports that Kelly has made the decision to leave Bournemouth and has a preference for playing in Serie A. Additionally, the defender is leaning towards a move to Juventus over AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

We are the bigger of both clubs, and it feels great to hear that Kelly wants to play for us, but the defender will have enough time to make that decision officially.

Because there are many English-speaking players at Milan, he might be convinced to join them, so we need to keep working on the deal and get him to sign an agreement with us as soon as possible.