Despite a woeful campaign in the Premier League while on loan at Liverpool, Arthur Melo could earn himself another crack at English top-flight football.

The Brazilian failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League in what was an injury-riddled campaign at Anfield Road.

The Bianconeri were hoping that the 26-year-old would secure a permanent transfer, but the Reds had little reason to maintain his services beyond the summer.

But according to Mundo Deportivo via JuventusNews24, Wolverhampton are interested in the services of Arthur.

Club manager Julen Lopetegui considers the former Barcelona man as the right piece to complete his midfield jigsaw.

The 56-year-old is a Spanish manager who previously coached Real Madrid and Sevilla, so he’s familiar with the attributes of the former Barcelona star.

As the source explains, Arthur is completely out of Max Allegri’s technical project at Juventus. The club is looking to offload the player by any means possible and would consider a loan offer.

The former Gremio star arrived to Juventus in the summer of 2020 in a controversial exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona. Neither man had enjoyed genuine success afterwards.

Arthur still has a contract with the Italian club until 2025. While the Bianconeri won’t be able to recoup his initial value from a sale, at this point, ridding themselves of his hefty wages would be a satisfying outcome.