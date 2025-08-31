Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez is edging ever closer to Atletico Madrid, as the two clubs are about to finalise their agreement.

This transfer has been in the air for quite some time, as the Bianconeri have no desire to keep the Argentinian winger following an underwhelming first season at the Allianz Stadiun, while the Spanish capital side is determined to give him the opportunity to revive his career under the guidance of his compatriot, Diego Simeone.

After weeks of speculation, the Colchoneros have decided to speed up their attempts, as the transfer window will slam shut on Monday night.

Juve & Atletico Madrid on the verge of agreeing Nico Gonzalez deal

As reported earlier today, Atletico have presented Juventus with a concrete offer for Gonzalez, who only joined the Italian giants last season following a positive three-year spell at Fiorentina.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are now close to finding an accord for the 27-year-old’s transfer.

As the transfer market insider reveals, Gonzalez would join Simeone’s ranks on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, which would turn into an obligation under certain conditions.

However, Romano warns that the white smoke has yet to emerge, as Atletico must resolve one last issue.

The Rojiblancos must acquire the green light from LaLiga to successfully purchase the Argentine international.

Juventus & Atletico Madrid in race against time

The Spanish top-flight league adopts rather stringent Financial Fair Play regulations, as it is not uncommon for LaLiga to prevent the registration of a player, as evidenced by Barcelona’s long-standing struggles with the regulatory committees.

If Juventus managed to offload Gonzalez, they would turn to LOSC Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, whom they have identified as the best possible replacement for the role.

However, it remains to be seen if the Old Lady will be able to pull off these two operations in time.