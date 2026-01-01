Juventus are finding little joy in their attempts to lure Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi to Turin, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s radar since his days at Sassuolo. However, they missed out on his signature in the summer of 2023, as he ended up joining their arch-rivals.

However, the midfielder hasn’t been able to carve out a starting role with the Nerazzurri. While he had at least made a reputation for himself as a super-sub in his two years under Simone Inzaghi, he now finds himself at the bottom of Cristian Chivu’s pecking order, with possibly six other midfielders ahead of him.

Juventus hoping to reunite Spalletti with Frattesi

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Frattesi’s unpleasant situation at Appiano Gentile encouraged Juventus to revive their attempts to sign him.

The Bianconeri would give the player the opportunity to rekindle his collaboration under Luciano Spalletti, who had given him a prominent role during their time together in the Italian national team.

But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will find it very difficult to strike an agreement with Inter, especially in the formula they’re offering.

The transfer market expert shed some light on the situation in a video posted on his Italian YouTube channel, alongside his colleague Matteo Moretto.

Romano explained that Juventus are trying to recruit Frattesi on loan with an option to buy, a formula that hasn’t enticed Inter.

Why Inter weren’t enticed by Juve’s offer

The Nerazzurri would be loath to strengthen a direct rival, especially Juve, but they may consider a deal that allows them to immediately cash in on the player.

However, between the unsatisfactory formula and the identity of the suitor, Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are likely to snub the offer.

Moreover, Romano and Moretto reveal that Frattesi has suitors in Turkiye and that an offer could soon arrive.

Unlike Juventus, the Turkish giants are reportedly willing to meet Inter’s demands, putting €35 million on the table straight away.