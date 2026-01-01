Juventus are increasingly convinced they made the right choice by appointing Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to earn a new contract.

After failing to convince Antonio Conte to jump ship and return to Turin last summer, the management decided to confirm Igor Tudor in a permanent role after serving as a caretaker in the final few months of the season.

However, the Croatian endured a miserable start to the season, so the hierarchy wielded the axe when the team went eight matches without a win.

Juve hellbent on keeping Luciano Spalletti

Despite his illustrious resume, Spalletti accepted a short-term deal, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Slowly but surely, the results and the performances have improved under the guidance of the former Roma and Napoli boss, even though they remain far from ideal.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to TuttoJuve, the club’s management is now convinced that Spalletti is the right man to guide the club forward. Therefore, the two parties are expected to open talks in the coming weeks, as they’re looking to extend their collaboration.

Why Juventus & Spalletti could launch talks in February

As the source explains, Juventus have every intention of going forward with the Tuscan manager, and the feeling is reciprocal. However, the report insists that Spalletti will also have to deliver positive results in what will be a packed January, filled with tricky fixtures on various fronts.

If the Bianconeri manage to end the first month of the year on a high note, the two parties will be even more confident about the future. Hence, the negotiations could start in February.

TuttoJuve believes that Juventus and Spalletti will be targeting a new deal valid until June 2028, but doesn’t offer any information regarding the salary.