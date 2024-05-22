Juventus are reportedly looking to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio this summer, but one of their two main custodians would have to make way.

The 26-year-old has been superb over the last couple of seasons, valiantly protecting the Biancorossi goal.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on the Italian, as they consider him to be the right profile to inherit the Number One jersey.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have made new contacts with Monza, as they keep pressing to seal an agreement that would bring the Inter youth product to Continassa.

The transfer market guru reveals that the Old Lady has already discussed terms with Di Gregorio, so they’re only missing an accord with Monza CEO Adriano Galliani.

Nevertheless, Romano notes that the goalkeeper’s arrival at Juventus would come at the expense of one of the club’s two main shot-stoppers, Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin.

The Poland international has been the club’s first choice between the sticks since Gianluigi Buffon’s first departure in 2018. For his part, Perin has proved to be a reliable backup over the years.

Both players are running on contracts expiring in 2025, so it remains to be seen how the Juventus management will handle the situation if Di Gregorio were to arrive.

The Italian custodian started his career at Inter but has been plying his trade at Monza since 2020. He has registered 14 clean sheets in 33 Serie A appearances this season, while conceding 35 goals.