Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini blames the Juventus management for the club’s woeful situation, as he dissected the summer recruitments in brutal fashion.

The Bianconeri headed to Como on the weekend with the aim of ending an underwhelming run of five consecutive defeats.

That steak was indeed put to bed, but only because they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Sandro Sabatini blames poor transfer campaign for Juventus troubles

At the moment, Igor Tudor is seemingly walking on thin ice, as the Juventus directors aren’t satisfied with his work for various reasons.

Nevertheless, Sabatini believes that Damien Comolli and Co. should instead take a look in the mirror, as he points the finger at their questionable decisions during the summer transfer market.

“Tudor is disappointing, but the situation is not comparable to that of Thiago Motta in terms of the transfer market,” argued the veteran journalist during his appearance on Mediaset show ‘Pressing’ via JuventusNews24.

“It’s well known that Tudor didn’t have much chemistry with the management in the transfer market.

“Juve were coming off a coach (Thiago Motta) and a sporting director (Cristiano Giuntoli) who had imposed themselves recklessly.

“On the contrary, the club has had to manage a situation of serious difficulty this summer, as evidenced by the financial statements.”

Sabatini argues that Juventus only signed Jonathan David on a free transfer because he wasn’t wanted by any of the European elite, while also highlighting Edon Zhegrova’s physical issues.

“Juve signed David on a free transfer, overpaying him. But no one in England or Spain wanted him. Then we’re supposed to be surprised that he’s only scored one goal.

“Zhegrova is always injured, while Openda is neither fish nor fowl.”

Sabatini argues Juventus own their current standing to Dusan Vlahovic

On the other hand, Sabatini insists that Juventus would have been in an even worse place in the standings if it weren’t for Dusan Vlahovic, the player that Comolli vigorously tried to sell in the summer.

“If not playing Vlahovic is a club imposition, that’s one thing, but if it isn’t, Vlahovic is the one who’s allowing Juventus to now have 12 points in the league and two points in the Champions League.

“Without him, you’d be back in the same situation as last season with Thiago Motta after the eliminations at the hands of Empoli and PSV.”