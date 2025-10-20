Juventus suffered its first defeat of the season following a run of five consecutive draws, highlighting ongoing struggles within the team. Como secured an unexpected victory against Igor Tudor’s side, and Juventus delivered a performance that left many observers shocked. Despite beginning the season with promise, the team appears to be struggling for consistency, echoing similar patterns from last season. Tudor now faces mounting pressure to demonstrate that he is capable of guiding the club successfully through a demanding campaign.

The loss has sparked concerns within the club, and it would not be surprising if Juventus begin to assess Tudor’s position in light of recent results. The team’s current form has prompted criticism from commentators, with journalist Enzo Bucchioni openly questioning Tudor’s capabilities. As reported by Tuttojuve, Bucchioni said, “Tudor is worse than Thiago Motta, his Juve is banal, predictable, soulless, his choices questionable. The standings and the numbers confirm this. A year ago the Bianconeri were third with thirteen points, behind Napoli and Inter, and had not yet lost a match. Today they are sadly seventh with twelve points. The defeat against Como, as was to be expected, exposed all the limits and defects of a team that started with great ambitions and hopes, but still searching for an identity and a game.”

Challenges Facing Tudor

Tudor’s tenure has been defined by inconsistency and an apparent lack of clarity in tactical identity. Juventus began the season with high expectations, but the inability to maintain momentum over successive matches has raised doubts about the effectiveness of his approach. The defeat against Como highlighted issues in both organisation and decision-making, suggesting that the squad has yet to adapt fully to Tudor’s methods.

The comparison with Thiago Motta underscores the scrutiny that Tudor faces. Analysts and fans alike are examining not only results but also the quality of football, player utilisation, and overall strategy. The criticism reflects the high standards expected at a club of Juventus’ stature, where underperformance can quickly lead to calls for change.

The Road Ahead

Tudor now faces the challenge of proving his credentials and turning the team’s form around. Juventus require stability, cohesion, and a clear tactical identity to compete at the top of Serie A and in European competitions. The coach must address the weaknesses exposed by recent results and restore confidence both within the squad and among supporters. If Tudor can adjust his approach effectively, there remains an opportunity to salvage the season and demonstrate that he is the right man for the Juventus bench.