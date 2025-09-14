Juventus are set to begin their Champions League campaign this season with a midweek clash against Borussia Dortmund. The Bianconeri worked hard to secure a top-four finish last term, navigating a challenging campaign that involved two managerial changes. While they are pleased with their domestic achievements, the focus now shifts to making an impact on the European stage.

Juve’s current form positions them as one of the most competitive teams in the competition, and supporters will be eager to see whether their strong domestic performances can be translated into continental success. Borussia Dortmund will serve as their first opponent in the group stage, providing an early test of the Italian side’s ambitions.

Preparing for Dortmund

The German outfit has already faced Juventus earlier this year in a pre-season friendly, a match that ended in victory for the Bianconeri. However, the midweek Champions League encounter is expected to be far more demanding, requiring Juventus to operate at their highest level.

Arrigo Sacchi has offered his guidance to the team ahead of the fixture. As quoted by Football Italia, he advised, “As long as they follow the coach’s directives perfectly. Tudor wants defensive solidity and a very vertical game. If the Bianconeri are solid and vertical, they can overcome Dortmund and start off their Champions League journey in a great way.”

Focused on a Strong Start

Juventus know that the match represents an opportunity to set the tone for their European campaign. Maintaining defensive organisation while executing a direct, vertical style of play will be key to challenging Dortmund’s attacking strengths.

The Bianconeri will aim to combine tactical discipline with the attacking qualities that have defined their season thus far. For Juventus, beginning the Champions League on a strong note is essential to sustaining momentum and establishing themselves as serious contenders across Europe this term.

The club and its supporters alike understand that peak performance will be necessary to secure a positive result against Borussia Dortmund, making preparation and focus paramount in the lead-up to the game.