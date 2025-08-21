Legendary Italian football manager Arrigo Sacchi doesn’t expect Juventus to clinch the Scudetto title this season.

The Bianconeri are coming off a vastly disappointing campaign that witnessed a mid-season collapse.

This ultimately spelt the end of Thiago Motta’s time at Continassa, while Igor Tudor took over in March and was able to salvage a Top-four finish, albeit by a hair’ breadth.

Arrigo Sacchi rules Juventus out of Scudetto race

The Serie A giants began their summer by appointing Damien Comolli as General Manager, but their transfer campaign has been relatively quiet. The only two new additions to the squad thus far have been Jonathan David and Joao Mario.

Therefore, Sacchi believes Juventus still have some work to do to regain the Italian crown they lost four years ago, even though he expects a more tenacious version that illustrates Tudor’s mentality.

“Tudor’s confirmation was important because it provided continuity,” said the former Milan and Italian national team manager in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

“However, the team is not yet complete. I expect to see an aggressive and determined Juventus, in accordance with their coach’s wishes, not inclined to fiddle around and very determined to attack the depth and play vertically.

“Nonetheless, I don’t see them as a team ready to fight for the Scudetto just yet.”

Juventus keen to bolster their squad with additional signings

Juventus will try to improve their chances by making a few more additions to their squad before the end of the summer transfer session.

Comolli and Co. are still negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain to bring back Randal Kolo Muani, but the deal risks collapsing due to the French club’s soaring asking price.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are expected to bring in a new midfielder, with Brighton’s Matt O’Riley topping the shortlist, and potentially a right wingback, or an attacking winger like Edon Zhegrova.

Nevertheless, offloading their redundant players remains fundamental to make room for new arrivals.