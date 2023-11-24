Lazar Samardzic is among several Serie A players reportedly linked with a move to Juventus after his intended transfer to Inter Milan fell through. The Serbian player was close to joining Inter in the summer, with an agreement in place with Udinese. However, the deal collapsed over personal terms, creating an opportunity for Juventus to enter the race.

While Juventus faced financial constraints during the summer transfer window and focused on offloading players, the potential for Samardzic’s arrival at the club remains open. The Bianconeri may consider signing him in January or during the upcoming summer transfer window. When asked about Juventus’ interest, Samardzic’s agent mentioned that there are multiple clubs following his client, indicating that a move to Juventus is just one of the possibilities.

Karsten Rickart said, as quoted by Football Italia: “We have done well so far not to comment on the rumours. Juve are obviously a great club, with a great history, but so are other clubs. His contract is still in force until 2026. The important thing is to understand where he can grow best and at which steps are most beneficial for his career.

“This is exactly the case at Udinese now. Laki is happy there, he is ready for the next step, but we are in no hurry. He is still one of the most interesting events in the league, if in the future there is something that can bring benefits to all parties, we will definitely talk about it.”

Juve FC Says

Samardzic has been one of the most exciting midfielders in Serie A in the last two seasons, so we should not be surprised that we are not the only club keen on signing him.

The midfielder has continued to do well this term and might be the ideal player for a role in our squad next season.