Sandro Sabatini has offered his perspective on the ongoing situation between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic, as the striker enters the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. The Serbian forward has held talks with the club regarding a potential extension, but he has not accepted the current offer presented to him.

Vlahovic is set to become the highest-paid player in Italian football during the upcoming season. However, despite this status, it appears that this will be his final campaign with the Bianconeri, as he is on track to leave the club as a free agent. Juventus are keen to avoid such an outcome and has made efforts to secure an extension, but so far, these negotiations have not yielded success.

Juventus Eager to Avoid Free Exit

As a result, Juventus have placed Vlahovic on the transfer market in an attempt to recoup value before his contract expires. The club’s priority is to avoid losing a high-profile asset without receiving a fee. AC Milan is reportedly interested in signing the striker, yet no agreement has been reached between the two Italian giants at this stage.

The situation continues to evolve, but there appears to be a growing sense that both Vlahovic and Juventus are preparing for a parting of ways. Reports suggest there is already a mutual understanding between the player and the club regarding the eventual separation.

Sabatini Comments on Vlahovic’s Intentions

Pundit Sandro Sabatini believes the Serbian forward is not entirely eager to leave and may instead prefer to see out his contract and depart as a free agent. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said:

“Because over here, they’re waiting for Allegri himself to show his face to resuscitate Vlahovic and Juventus as well. Yes, exactly. Imagine the irony, a year after the Juventus statement from the coach whose ‘behaviour is incompatible’ with Juventus’ values. Now he becomes the only coach compatible with Vlahovic, so as not to make Vlahovic himself lose value (at least the residual value).”

It remains to be seen how Juventus will handle the situation in the coming weeks, but it is clear that the club must act swiftly if it wishes to avoid losing the player without compensation. Moving Vlahovic before the window closes may be essential for Juventus to maintain control of the situation.