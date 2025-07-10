While Juventus are plotting to terminate the contract for Dusan Vlahovic, Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation.

The Bianconeri have already brought in a replacement in the shape of Jonathan David who signed as a free agent last week. Moreover, the club is looking to make room for Randal Kolo Muani whom they’re hoping to keep on a permanent transfer following his six-month loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, Juventus are keen to offload Vlahovic one way or the other, especially following his inconsistent displays over the past few years, which have hardly justified the €80 million they spent to sign him from Fiorentina in January, or his astronomical salary.

Why Juventus are willing to rescind Vlahovic’s contract

At this stage, the Serie A giants would even consider rescinding the player’s contract one year ahead the deadline.

The club directors believe they might struggle to find a buyer who is willing to pay a sizable transfer fee and cover the striker’s lucrative wages, so they would be better off cutting their losses by finding an agreement on a contract termination.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic has no reason to rip off his contract with Juventus, unless he’s guaranteed a solid deal elsewhere. Hence, the Serbian and his entourage will embark on talks with several suitors.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Vlahovic will hold talks with Man United & Arsenal

According to The Sun, Vlahovic and his entourage have scheduled meetings with Man United and Arsenal next week.

The two Premier League giants have been hellbent on adding a centre-forward to their ranks this summer, but neither has found success on this track just yet.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to sign Vlahovic on a free transfer might be too enticing for either club to overlook, so it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be heading towards English shores this summer.