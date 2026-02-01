Juventus went into their weekend encounter with Napoli knowing that a victory would blow the top-four race in Serie A wide open.

Bettors who wagered on a home victory were well rewarded as Luciano Spalletti’s team romped to a 3-0 victory to move within a point of fourth place.

They are now rated as 4/7 shots on online sportsbooks to secure a place in the top four, which could represent tremendous value if Juventus continue to perform at the same level.

With that in mind, read on as we assess why the thumping victory over Napoli could help bettors who wager on Juventus to finish in the top four secure a winning return at the end of the season.

Spalletti is getting a tune out of Juve

The impressive display against Napoli bore all the hallmarks of a ‘coming of age’ performance for a team which undoubtedly possesses plenty of talent.

The only blip on their record was the recent 1-0 defeat at Cagliari – a game where they out-shot their opponents 21-3 but somehow contrived to lose.

Spalletti has started to get a tune our of some previously underperforming players, which boosts their chances of climbing into the top four this term.

They include forward Jonathan David, who has now bagged three goals and two assists in five appearances since missing a penalty against Lecce.

Khephren Thuram, who has also looked revitalised in recent weeks, produced another dominant display in the middle of the park.

Manuel Locatelli was superb alongside him, setting up David’s opener with a mind-blowing assist. Filip Kostic and Kenan Yildiz were other standout performers.

February fixtures against Parma (A), Lazio (H), Inter Milan (A) and Como (H) have the potential to be troublesome for Spalletti’s team.

However, they can head into those upcoming games with renewed confidence after securing a statement victory over the defending champions.

Conte descends into full-blown victim mode

Napoli manager Antonio Conte was understandably deflated after the game, and his mood may not improve over the next few weeks.

Conte blamed the club’s injury crisis for the defeat. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Frank Anguissa, David Neres, Kevin De Bruyne, Amir Rrahmani, Billy Gilmour and Matteo Politano missed the game.

Despite their absences, Conte’s matchday squad was still packed with top-class international players and his comments did a disservice to Juve’s superb performance.

Napoli’s Serie A fixtures in February could add to Conte’s woes. Games against Fiorentina (H), Genoa (A), Roma (H) and Atalanta (A) are all tricky tests.

The clash in Naples with Roma stands out as a game which could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the battle to secure a top four finish in Serie A.

Roma have not played in the Champions League since 2018/19, but their performance against AC Milan on Sunday demonstrated they could be ready to end that run.

While they ultimately drew 1-1 with Milan, there was no shame in being held by a team who have lost just once in the league this season.

Roma have the ability to take something from their visit to Napoli, which opens the door for Juventus to capitalise if they can maintain their current performance levels.