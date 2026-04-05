Juventus risk losing Gleison Bremer in the summer, as his release clause will come into play once more. However, some might argue that the management wouldn’t mind a compulsory sale.

The Bianconeri beat competition from Inter to sign the Brazilian defender from Torino in the summer of 2022, paying their crosstown rivals circa €50 million.

Bremer replaced Matthijs de Ligt at the time, and many considered him an upgrade on the Dutchman.

Gleison Bremer has a €55 million release clause

The 29-year-old consolidated his status as one of the most powerful defenders in Serie A, but an ACL injury sustained in October 2024 wrecked his momentum.

After missing the bulk of the previous campaign, Bremer returned to action in August, and it has been another challenging season for the centre-back, who suffered several injury setbacks.

As Quotidiano Sportivo reports, the player’s contract includes a release clause worth €55 million, and it will be valid until August 10.

While Bremer’s suitors were repelled by his injury last summer, the source believes some might reignite their interest in their centre-back this year, especially if the player can remain fit until the World Cup and beyond.

Juventus would make major capital gains from Bremer’s sale

If the Brazilian international decides to accept a transfer to an admirer who is willing to pay the release clause, Juventus wouldn’t have any say in the matter.

In this case, the Serie A giants would lose the player who is widely considered their best defender, at least when he’s fully fit.

Nevertheless, the source reveals that a €55 million sale would generate a sizable capital gain for the Bianconeri.

Bremer’s book value at Juventus is circa €20 million, so if his release clause is activated, the club would make a €35 million capital gain, a sum they can reinvest in a younger and perhaps healthier defender.

This would be an important financial boost for the club, especially if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the Bianconeri would certainly miss Bremer from a sporting perspective, as he remains integral to the club’s plans.