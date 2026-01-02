Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic appear to be moving steadily towards a separation, with the striker increasingly likely to explore options away from the club. Contract talks between the two parties have been stalled for several weeks, creating the impression that a summer departure is becoming inevitable unless there is a significant change in direction.

Several major European clubs have already been linked with the Serbian forward. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been mentioned as potential destinations, and either move would represent a strong next step in his career. With the current situation unresolved, Vlahovic could be free to hold discussions with foreign teams in the coming months.

Juventus reliance despite uncertain future

Allowing the situation to drift carries risks for Juventus. Vlahovic remains their most effective striker, and his importance has arguably increased this season. Although Jonathan David was brought in as a potential replacement, the Canadian has struggled to make the desired impact so far. As a result, Juventus continue to rely heavily on Vlahovic despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The striker appears to have saved some of his best form for what could be his final season at the club. His goals and overall performances have been vital, and Juventus have benefited from his professionalism despite the lack of progress on a new contract. While the club may be resigned to losing him, they are also aware that his form has helped keep them competitive.

That reliance has become even more apparent during his recent injury absence. Juventus have felt the impact of not having him available over the last few weeks and are clearly waiting for his return. His absence has highlighted how difficult it has been for the team to function effectively without him leading the line.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Contract rethink could make sense

Given his continued importance, there is a growing argument that Juventus should reconsider its stance. Offering Vlahovic a renewed contract could provide stability and reward a player who remains central to their ambitions. He has consistently delivered when fit and continues to be one of the most influential figures in the squad.

While a parting of ways may still be the most likely outcome, reopening talks could be a pragmatic move. Retaining a proven striker, particularly one performing at a high level, may ultimately serve Juventus better than allowing uncertainty to undermine their progress.