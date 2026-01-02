Juventus have expressed a clear interest in signing Davide Frattesi, with the midfielder reportedly open to the move. The Bianconeri have monitored his development since his time at Sassuolo and consider him a valuable addition capable of strengthening their squad. Frattesi’s prior experience working under Luciano Spalletti is also seen as a positive factor, suggesting he could adapt quickly to Juventus’ system.

Juventus’ Strategic Recruitment

The Allianz Stadium hierarchy is focused on recruiting players who can contribute to the ongoing development of the team under their current manager. Frattesi fits this profile, having demonstrated quality performances at Inter Milan and previously at Sassuolo. Despite limited opportunities at Inter, he is now prepared to consider a transfer, even though he had previously turned down Juventus in the past.

This strategic approach reflects the club’s aim to blend experience with tactical compatibility, ensuring that new signings can immediately support both short-term results and long-term team growth. Frattesi’s profile as a technically adept and experienced midfielder makes him particularly attractive in this context.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Competition from Abroad

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are not the only club showing interest, with Turkish side Fenerbahce also reportedly keen on securing his services. Fenerbahce aim to bolster its squad to strengthen its position and compete more effectively against Galatasaray in the second half of the season. Frattesi’s experience in one of Europe’s top leagues is a key factor in their interest, as they seek a player capable of making an immediate impact.

Despite this external competition, Frattesi is widely expected to favour a move to Juventus and remain in Serie A. His familiarity with Italian football, combined with the opportunity to play for a club of Juventus’ stature, is likely to outweigh the appeal of relocating to Turkey. The transfer, should it proceed, would represent a strategic addition for the Old Lady, reinforcing both depth and quality in midfield.