Kenan Yildiz and Juventus are reportedly close to reaching a contract agreement, with the young midfielder expected to sign a new deal at the club in the near future. Yildiz has been one of the Bianconeri’s most influential players over recent seasons, playing a central role in several campaigns and establishing himself as a key figure within the squad.

Juventus’ Long-Term Commitment

The men in black and white view Yildiz as an ideal fit for their team and have worked diligently to integrate him from the youth level into the first team. The club are reportedly delighted by his decision to remain and develop within their ranks, despite interest from several other European clubs. Yildiz himself is understood to appreciate the opportunities Juventus offers, recognising the potential to become an idol in Turin and earn consistent playing time at a club where he enjoys significant preference.

Negotiations over his contract have been ongoing, with Juventus initially considering an offer of around 5 million euros per season. Yildiz’s representatives, however, have reportedly demanded a net salary of 6 million euros per season, four times his current wage of 1.5 million euros. The Bianconeri were initially hesitant to meet this figure, reflecting their cautious approach to long-term financial commitments.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Agreement on the Horizon

According to Calciomercato, as talks continue and deadlines approach, Juventus are now prepared to meet the player’s demands. The report claims that the club are ready to offer Yildiz the 6 million euros he has requested, bringing the parties closer to finalising the agreement. If concluded, the deal would secure one of Juventus’ most promising talents for the foreseeable future, reinforcing the club’s commitment to nurturing homegrown players while maintaining competitive strength at the senior level.