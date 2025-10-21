Igor Tudor continues to receive the backing of the Juventus board despite a concerning run of results that has left fans frustrated. The men in black and white remain one of the strongest sides in Italy and are among the few unbeaten teams across all competitions this season. However, their recent performances have raised questions about their ability to sustain a title Challenge.

Juventus began the campaign with confidence, strengthened by astute moves in the transfer market and a renewed belief that they could reclaim the Serie A title. Yet their recent form has not reflected those ambitions. The team entered the October international break following five consecutive draws, a sequence that has highlighted their difficulties in converting dominance into victories.

Although they have avoided defeat, Juve’s inability to secure wins has left supporters worried. The team has struggled both to outscore opponents and to maintain leads late in matches, which has affected morale within the squad. While the board continues to back Tudor, there is growing recognition that results must improve quickly if Juventus are to remain competitive.

The current situation draws uncomfortable comparisons to the tenure of former manager Thiago Motta, who was dismissed after his team endured a similar pattern of draws followed by heavy defeats to Atalanta and Fiorentina. Since Tudor’s appointment, Juventus have shown flashes of quality, but this recent dip represents one of the most challenging periods of his reign.

Despite this, there is still optimism that Juventus can stabilise their form in the upcoming fixtures before the November international break. The team may well maintain their unbeaten status, but a continuation of consecutive draws could prove damaging. Prolonged stagnation would not only hinder their title ambitions but could also place Tudor’s position under serious scrutiny.

Juventus are expected to challenge for the Scudetto this season while also managing their commitments in the Champions League. However, if the current trend persists, the club risks slipping away from the top of the league table. That scenario would once again reduce their aspirations to merely securing a top-four finish, echoing the struggles of previous campaigns.

As players return from international duty, the message within the club is clear: Juventus must start turning draws into victories. Consistent wins will not only revive their title hopes but also strengthen Tudor’s chances of retaining his role as head coach in what remains a pivotal season for the Italian giants.