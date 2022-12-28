Sky Sports insists Juventus will not be able to keep Rabiot

One player Juventus certainly wants to keep in their squad beyond this season is Adrien Rabiot, considering he has been in fine form for them.

The Bianconeri have remained one of the top clubs in Serie A this term because of his stunning form, which has made him one of the sought-after players on the market.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current deal and could leave Turin as a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri wanted to sell him in the summer to Manchester United and agreed on a fee with the Englishmen, but they could not agree on personal terms with the midfielder, and he stayed.

He has now been a key player for Juve and Allegri wants him to stay, but Sky Sports via Tuttomercatoweb reports he will likely leave because his entourage will demand terms that Juve cannot meet.

Rabiot has tremendous power to decide his future now and it is almost obvious he will leave Juve for a new experience.

He has spoken about loving the Premier League and clubs in that competition could easily pay the price for his signature when he becomes a free agent.