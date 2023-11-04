Matias Soule has responded to the rumours that he might return to Juventus in the January transfer window.

The youngster is spending this season on loan at Frosinone from his parent club and has been one of the finest players in the Italian top flight.

Juve has several top talents in their squad but has lost two midfielders and will be more than happy to have the creativity of Soule in their group.

Soule is among the top players on some stats in the league and this loan spell can be considered successful already.

Juve is seriously tempted to cut his loan move short and bring him back to the club when the winter transfer window opens.

However, the attacker refuses to be drawn into that speculation and insists, for now, he is focused on helping Frosinone.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I read something about a return in January, but I don’t think about anything. My mind is here on Frosinone, we play every three days and this doesn’t make me think much, but I don’t want it either because I don’t know if in January, though There’s a long way to go in June, so I’m calm.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of our finest talents and has been a hit this season, almost guaranteeing he will get game time at the Allianz Stadium next term.

Bringing him back to the club in January is tricky and could harm his development.