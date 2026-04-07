When Luciano Spalletti took over as the manager of Juventus last year, it did not seem like the team would secure a Champions League spot.

Juve was concerned about the team’s performance under Igor Tudor, and they had to sack him as quickly as possible to save their season.

Spalletti has not saved the team yet, but there is a clear difference in the team’s performance since he became their manager, something that has even been acknowledged by the club’s owner, John Elkann.

The Bianconeri are a much better team now than when he first came on board, which has been encouraging for those making Juventus Football Predictions, and the Old Lady can clearly see where the team lacks quality.

Progress and Perspective

This will shape their summer plans, with the squad expected to be revamped, and the next changes will differ from when the club invested in the team under Thiago Motta.

Motta was too inexperienced to have been backed as heavily as he was by the Old Lady, and Juve will likely now similarly support Spalletti.

Every manager is judged as the season progresses, based on how their team performs from match to match.

This was the basis for judging and dismissing Motta and Tudor, but Juve cannot continue to hire and dismiss managers simply because the team is not winning games or has lost a few matches.

Time, Trust and Transition

That is why the club must take a different approach with Spalletti. He is one of the best managers they have had in a long time, so he needs time to get this term back on track.

Juve understands this and has been working hard to ensure that the team is in good shape, but the end of this season is not the right time to judge Spalletti.

He has identified several shortcomings in the squad, and the club failed to sign the players he requested during the January transfer window, so he needs to be given more time.

From his speeches, it is clear that he knows what he is doing and understands the profile of players currently missing, so he requires support.

When the term ends, Juve needs to overhaul its playing squad to ensure it aligns with the manager’s vision. If that happens, fans will then be in a position to demand more from the manager, and he can be fairly judged at the end of next season.