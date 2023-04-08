Stat shows Juventus form against Lazio suggests another win

Juventus takes on Lazio in Serie A this weekend and Maurizio Sarri’s side is in superb form.

They have the stingiest defence in the league and are working hard to end the campaign inside the top four.

However, Juve is one of the clubs that has beaten them this season and when Max Allegri is on the opposing bench, the Biancocelesti always struggle.

Calciomercato has now revealed some stats about the fixture and Juve has won 13 of the last 15 league meetings between these clubs when Allegri is their manager, with Lazio winning just once.

Allegri seems to know how to earn a win against them in the league and the black and whites will trust him to mastermind another victory in this fixture.

Juve FC Says

Lazio is one of the top clubs in the land and this record against them is something to be proud of.

However, we cannot let it get to our heads and we must understand that every fixture is different, so we have to be prepared to face a better Lazio side every time.

Our players must know the assignment and complete it as well as possible.