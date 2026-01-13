Luciano Spalletti has spoken with pride about his players and has made it clear that he is enjoying working with the group as they continue to impress him. The men in black and white appointed him as their manager last year, and since then, the squad has worked hard to ensure they remain competitive. There is a growing sense that Juventus are moving in the right direction after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Juventus have some of the finest players in Italy within their squad, yet for a long time, they struggled to perform to expectations. Results did not reflect the quality available, and confidence suffered as a result. The club needed the right manager to unlock that potential, and since Spalletti took charge, several players who previously struggled have begun to perform at a much higher level.

Restoring belief and consistency

Spalletti has focused on rebuilding belief within the squad and reminding players why they were signed in the first place. His approach has helped Juventus rediscover structure, confidence, and consistency. The team now plays with greater assurance, and there is a clear sense of collective responsibility across the pitch. If they avoid falling back into old habits, Juventus appear capable of returning to winning ways and competing for trophies again.

The improvement in form suggests that Spalletti understands how to maximise the resources at his disposal. His ability to raise standards without overcomplicating his message has allowed players to regain confidence and contribute more effectively.

Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Praise for commitment and character

After their win against Cremonese, Spalletti praised the attitude of his squad. He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “The aim was to make the players believe they had superior potential, because they were looked at before being bought. Having previously met some of them, whether through television or playing against them, I was convinced they could do more, but when you start working, you never know where you’ll end up, because it can go one way or another. I found them incredibly helpful, decent guys, super professional and intelligent, and that’s what makes the difference: the common sense needed to develop the skills you need to do when you play for Juventus.”