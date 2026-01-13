Juventus delivered a commanding 5 to 0 victory against Cremonese last night, once again underlining that they are one of the teams to fear in Serie A this season. The performance reflected the consistent progress the Bianconeri have made, as they continue to work relentlessly to ensure their squad is in peak condition and capable of competing for honours. Results like this highlight the growing belief within the club that this campaign can still end on a positive note.

The men in black and white possess several high-quality players, yet many of them struggled to perform under the club’s previous two coaches. That situation has now changed significantly. Luciano Spalletti has overseen a transformation in both approach and mentality, ensuring that Juventus no longer depend on a handful of standout individuals to secure victories. Instead, every player selected appears ready to contribute, creating a more balanced and reliable side.

Juventus continue to apply pressure to the teams above them in the league table, keeping itself firmly in the conversation as they attempt to edge back into the title race. The comprehensive win against Cremonese was another example of a team growing in confidence and cohesion as the season progresses.

Collective improvement under Spalletti

One of the most striking aspects of Juventus’ recent form is the collective nature of their performances. Players across the pitch are showing greater understanding, discipline, and intensity, which has translated into convincing results. The team’s structure allows individuals to thrive within a system that values work rate and tactical awareness.

This approach has helped Juventus rediscover consistency, something that had been missing during more difficult periods. Their recent displays suggest a side that is not only improving but also rediscovering the authority that once made them dominant domestically.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Praise for progress and attitude

Former Juventus midfielder Giuliano Giannichedda was impressed by the performance and the wider trajectory of the team. He said via Tuttojuve: “It was a very important victory, a sign of a Juventus team that continues to improve. The improvements in their play in recent weeks are clear for all to see, and Spalletti is a coach who works hard on the pitch and is doing an excellent job. They’re a team that’s eager, that takes to the field with the right attitude, and they know they’re back to getting results against all the others. And above all, they’re back to dominating.”