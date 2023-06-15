The minimum that Max Allegri must achieve next season

It is highly likely that Max Allegri will still be the manager of Juventus come next season, however, his tenure at the helm of the Binaconeri is very fragile right now and only a successful campaign in some form will keep him in his job.

But what constitutes a successful season?

Context is required, Juventus has fallen behind over the last two seasons and to say that Allegri has to win the Scudetto, triumph in Europe and pick up a domestic trophy is probably unfair but you can take it to the bank that there is a minimum threshold for the fans.

Qualification for the Champions League is a must, therefore a top-four finish at a very minimum is required, though that alone would likely not placate the fans or the board for that matter.

A top-four finish and at least one trophy may be enough to satisfy the fanbase but even that would make the manager’s position very tenuous.

Backing Juventus in the various competitions they participate in could prove profitable, especially with the great odds that 188BET offer and being selective and shrewd may well pay dividends.

Naturally, winning Serie A on its own would be enough but the club faces an uphill task in that regard, the chances are that at least one key player will be offloaded and it is difficult to see any significant transfers coming in, in better words, it is very possible that Juventus will be weaker next season than they were in the just concluded one.

If one was to list the most likely achievements next season then finishing top-four is probably the most likely followed by success in the European Conference League, then picking up the Coppa Italia.

Any combination of two should suffice, for example, the top four and the European Conference League or the top four and Coppa Italia but I doubt winning two trophies but not qualifying for the Champions League would be enough to keep Allegri in his job.

Then there is the style of play.

A lot of the fan base is not happy with how Juve plays, the pragmatism of Allegri is not universally welcomed and will also play a part in the gaffer keeping his position, boring defensive football never goes down well, even when winning.

In conclusion, Max Allegri really is up against it next season, it cannot be another underwhelming season, the team must put into a title challenge, it must make the top four and it simply must pick up some form of silverware.

Anything less and the chances of Allegri seeing out the season have to be remote at best.