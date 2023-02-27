The stats behind Andrea Cambiaso’s superb performance against Inter

Due to the eternal rivalry between the two clubs, an Inter defeat is always a good reason for Juventus fans to celebrate (and vice versa). Nonetheless, the Bianconeri had an additional cause to smile following Bologna’s win over the Nerazzurri, as Andrea Cambiaso enjoyed a brilliant outing.

While former Juve winger Riccardo Orsolini scored the solitary goal of the contest, the Bianconeri-owned left-back was one of the main stars of the show, winning his personal duel against the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Matteo Darmian.

According to ilBianconero, Cambiaso won 100% of his duels against Inter (7/7), while also registering a perfect record of successful dribbling (4/4).

Moreover, the 22-year-old had a passing accuracy of 82%, with 2/4 successful long balls and 3/4 tackles won.

The Genoa youth product signed for Juventus last summer after making his breakthrough at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium last season. Nonetheless, the management decided to send him on loan to Bologna in order to gain additional Serie A experience.

The source notes that the Bianconeri attempted to recall the young fullback in January but to no avail.

Last season, Cambiaso mostly acted as a left wingback at Genoa, but this term, he’s proving to be more than capable of playing in a back-four.

Although his temporary departure left Max Allegri short of options on the flanks, his experience under the tutelage of Thiago Motta should be valuable for his development.