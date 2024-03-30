Juventus’ loss to Lazio this evening has extended their poor run of form as the Bianconeri continue to drop points in the race to finish in the top four.

Juve was one of the top sides in the league at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. However, in the last few weeks, things have been terrible, and the fans hoped the team would fare better after the latest international break.

But Lazio scored a late goal this evening to defeat the black and whites, continuing their miserable run of form. The Bianconeri were as underwhelming as they had been for several weeks and lacked the cutting edge to score against the Rome team.

Juve is now sliding further away from the Serie A top four, and journalist Vincenzo Marangio is not impressed with the current Old Lady team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would like to see a manager next to Allegri also in the press conference. Although I hope they speak as late as possible. This is not Juventus. Continuing to defend everything and everyone doesn’t work. We need to make the team face their responsibilities. Vlahovic yes he was kicked out in a bad way, Chiesa is no longer him and Yildiz seems to be in regression. We need to get out of this slumber. What Juventus is experiencing is apathy.”

Juve FC Says

We had to avoid a defeat against Lazio and were almost there, but not coming close to winning the game shows we are now a poor team.

The fall is remarkable, and it will be embarrassing if we cannot finish the season in a Champions League spot.