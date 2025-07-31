Juve’s plans to sign Randal Kolo Muani are reportedly under threat, as Tottenham and other Premier League clubs have entered the fray.

The 26-year-old spent the last six months on loan in Turin, where he managed to win the support of the fanbase, the management, and most importantly, Igor Tudor.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have been keen to strike a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to bring the player back to Continassa.

Juventus & PSG yet to reach an accord for Kolo Muani

The two clubs have been negotiating a deal for the past few weeks, but haven’t been able to find an agreement on the formula. While Juventus are hoping to sign the striker on loan with an option to buy, PSG on adding an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

According to Footmercato, the talks between the two clubs have stalled in recent weeks, which has opened the door for other suitors to emerge.

Getty Images

The French source adds that Juventus haven’t even reached an agreement with Kolo Muani on personal terms, even though there have been positive talks on this front.

Moreover, the report reveals that Tottenham are now hot on the striker’s heels. The North Londoners are searching the market for one more attacking reinforcement, and have now set their sights on the France international.

Tottenham threatening Juventus by pursuing Kolo Muani

In addition to Spurs, Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the situation, even though they’re currently battling it out for Benjamin Sesko’s favour.

Therefore, Juventus will likely have to accelerate their attempts to finalise an agreement with PSG before another club overtakes them in the race.

The European champions had spent €90 million to sign Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023, so they cannot afford to sell him for less than €50 million this summer.