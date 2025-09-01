Juventus secured a narrow victory over Genoa at the weekend, extending their perfect start to the league season with two wins from two matches.

The decisive moment came through Dusan Vlahovic, whose goal proved enough to overcome a disciplined Genoa side intent on making their mark. It was the type of match that could easily have ended in frustration for the men in black and white, as their opponents threatened to deny them opportunities or even snatch a goal themselves.

Juventus Show Defensive Solidity

Despite the challenge, Juventus once again demonstrated the resilience that has quickly become a hallmark under their current management. The team has shown an ability to remain compact and difficult to break down, while still producing crucial goals when required. Such balance suggests a growing maturity and confidence within the squad.

Igor Tudor has been given support in the transfer market, with several strong additions to his team, and he is determined to underline his credentials as a capable leader for Juventus. The match against Genoa was viewed by many as a stern examination of both tactical nous and mentality, and some observers suggested that a draw might have been a fair outcome. However, Juventus emerged victorious, reinforcing their status as genuine contenders this season.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Tudor Praises Team’s Effort

Speaking after the match, Tudor expressed satisfaction with the performance and emphasised the value of the result. As cited by Calciomercato, he said:

“It felt like we were facing a real team. We knew what we wanted from the start. It’s not easy to come here and have so many chances. It’s a well-deserved victory; the team was tough and focused, I really liked it.”

His comments underline the growing cohesion and determination within the squad, qualities that could prove decisive as the campaign progresses. Juventus displayed both organisation and purpose, ensuring that their attacking moments carried weight while maintaining defensive stability.

With this latest success, Juventus have underlined their ability to grind out results in difficult circumstances. In football, whoever scores ultimately earns the right to claim all three points, and Juventus showed the mentality required to do just that.