Juventus supporters have been left uncertain about who their first-choice striker is as the club continues to rotate its attacking options. The team now possesses several top-quality forwards after a productive transfer window that significantly strengthened its attacking depth.

During the last window, Juventus secured the signings of Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda, while Jonathan David arrived as a free agent. Both David and Openda can operate as the central striker, creating healthy competition for Dusan Vlahovic in the number nine position.

At present, Vlahovic has been outperforming the club’s new arrivals. However, his impending departure from the team has placed head coach Igor Tudor in a difficult situation. Despite Vlahovic’s strong form, Tudor cannot rely on him as the long-term option, prompting the manager to implement a rotation system in attack.

Striker Rotation and Tactical Challenges

This rotation policy has been the subject of much debate among fans and pundits alike. Many believe that continually changing the frontline has disrupted the team’s rhythm and chemistry, while others argue that Tudor’s approach is understandable given the uncertainty surrounding Vlahovic’s future. The manager’s tactics have attracted criticism over recent weeks, but indications suggest that this strategy will not change in the near term.

According to Calciomercato, Tudor plans to replace Vlahovic with Jonathan David as the starting striker when Juventus face Lazio this weekend. This decision could be aimed at giving David more playing time, helping him adapt to the system, and preparing for the transition once Vlahovic departs.

Pressure Builds Ahead of Crucial Clash

The upcoming fixture against Lazio is considered a must-win encounter for the Bianconeri. Having suffered two consecutive competitive defeats, Juventus are under mounting pressure to deliver a positive result. A third loss could intensify speculation surrounding Tudor’s position and raise serious questions about the team’s trajectory.

As the match approaches, Tudor faces the challenge of balancing short-term results with long-term planning. His decision to start Jonathan David over Dusan Vlahovic could prove decisive, influencing not only the outcome of the game but also his standing within the club and the confidence of the supporters.