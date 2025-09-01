Juventus head coach Igor Tudor was satisfied with his team’s performance following the 1-0 victory over Genoa on Sunday evening.

The Bianconeri maintained a perfect record after two rounds, although they had to overcome a resilient opponent away from home.

In the end, Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to settle the tie with a clinical header from a brilliant corner kick played by his compatriot and fellow substitute Filip Kostic.

Igor Tudor heaps praise on Dusan Vlahovic

After the contest, Tudor only had words of praise for Vlahovic, insisting he’s extremely happy that he’s staying at Juventus following a long transfer saga.

“I like the team. I told the guys I have a great feeling about this team being on point,” said the Bianconeri manager in his post-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“Vlahovic has always been on point; he’s been an example. [Juventus General Director Damien] Comolli said he’s staying, and I’m happy about it. He’s a strong player, and we hope he maintains this impressive goal average.”

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Tudor was asked if his team is in the running for the Scudetto, but insists that he’s taking a game-by-game approach, while explaining the main characteristics that he considers vital for his Juventus.

“Only two rounds have passed. I want to take it game by game and do my best next time. Stay focused and train well, then we’ll see where this approach and mindset take us.

“We could talk about what’s beautiful and what’s not. What does it mean when a team is beautiful? The team must always be a reflection of the coach.

“Then there’s the team’s mentality, which must be focused and humble. These things have always been the characteristics of this club and must never be undermined.”

Tudor satisfied with Kalulu & Joao Mario

Finally, the Croatian was pleased with the performances of his unusual wingback duo, Pierre Kalulu on the right, and Joao Mario on the left.

“Kalulu is a right-back in a back four. So he can play as a wing-back in a back three or a back five. So far, he’s played as a wing-back.

“Pierre has unique characteristics and can play this role without doing anything special. I also liked Joao Mario on the left.”