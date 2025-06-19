Juventus manager Igor Tudor was naturally pleased with the overall performance of the team following the dominating 5-0 victory over Al Ain.

The Bianconeri kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign by making a big statement, pummelling their Emirati opponents with five unanswered goals.

The Serie A giants didn’t waste too much time before breaking the deadlock through Randal Kolo Muani.

Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz then added their names to the scoresheet with fabulous efforts, before the French striker returned to complete a brace on the stroke of halftime.

After the break, it was Conceicao’s time to add his second personal goal to cap off a brilliant showing on a personal level.

Igor Tudor pleased with Juventus peformance in first Club World Cup appearance

After the match, Tudor applauded his men for putting up a strong display in Washington, but insists it wasn’t easy to play in the heat.