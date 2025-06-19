Juventus manager Igor Tudor was naturally pleased with the overall performance of the team following the dominating 5-0 victory over Al Ain.
The Bianconeri kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign by making a big statement, pummelling their Emirati opponents with five unanswered goals.
The Serie A giants didn’t waste too much time before breaking the deadlock through Randal Kolo Muani.
Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz then added their names to the scoresheet with fabulous efforts, before the French striker returned to complete a brace on the stroke of halftime.
After the break, it was Conceicao’s time to add his second personal goal to cap off a brilliant showing on a personal level.
Igor Tudor pleased with Juventus peformance in first Club World Cup appearance
After the match, Tudor applauded his men for putting up a strong display in Washington, but insists it wasn’t easy to play in the heat.
“Al Ain pushed at the beginning, but we responded in the right way, it’s a good result and a good start that gives us confidence,” said the Croatian manager in his post-match interview as published on the club’s official website.
“We were good at managing the tempo of the game, also because it was hot. We want to go as far as possible in the competition, we are happy with this start.”
Tudor lauds Conceicao & Kolo Muani
Tudor then reserved special praise for Conceicao and Kolo Muani who each scored two goals, while expressing his delight with the returns of Teun Koopmeiners and Federico Gatti.
“Conceicao had a good game, as did Kolo Muani. They are doing well, and I am also happy with the return of Federico Gatti and Teun Koopmeiners, they are important players.”
The Italian defender and the Dutch midfielder had been struggling with injuries in recent months, but looked fully fit in their second-half cameos.
