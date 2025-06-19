Juventus are reportedly laying plans to poach Monaco youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir and Tottenham Hotspur teenager Mikey Moore.

This is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, who tips the club’s newly-appointed general director, Damien Comolli, to pursue young profiles.

As the source explains, the 52-year-old has operated in almost every role in football over the past two decades or so, from a talent scout, all the way to serving as Toulouse’s president for five years.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has always shown an eye for talent, and he’ll be looking to lure some of the finest talent in the world to Turin.

Eliesse Ben Seghir lands on Juventus shortlist

Comolli has reportedly set his sights on Ben Seghir who delighted Ligue 1 with his exploits last season.

The 20-year-old is a French Moroccan winger who rose through the ranks of Monaco, This season, he became a true protagonist for the club, contributing with nine goals and four assists in 46 performances across all competitions.

As a right-footed player, Ben Seghir often enjoys cutting from the left flank to the centre before aiming at goal, which makes him somewhat similar to Kenan Yildiz.

The Frenchman’s contract with Monaco will expire in June 2027, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €28 million.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Juventus also planning a move for Mickey Moore

In addition to Ben Seghir, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Moore, who also plays as a left winger.

The 17-year-old has already made an impact at Spurs, assembling 19 appearances with the first team this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

The English teenager is also tied to the North Londoners with a contract until 2027, so it remains to be seen if Comolli stands a chance in luring him to Turin.