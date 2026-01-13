Francisco Conceição and Federico Gatti have both been recovering from injuries and did not feature in Juventus’ 5-0 win against Cremonese, but they remain key figures for the team. Juventus have been performing strongly, yet the squad relies on contributions from every player, making the return of Gatti and Conceição a priority for the club.

Neither player has suffered a serious issue, and both are following individual training programmes designed to aid their recovery and ensure a safe return to the group. Juventus are mindful of managing its rehabilitation carefully, balancing the need for fitness with the importance of long-term availability during the crucial stages of the season.

Training updates

Following the victory over Cremonese, the squad returned to training, with non-starters undertaking more intensive sessions while those who featured engaged in recovery work. According to Il Bianconero, both Gatti and Conceição were present at the training ground but continued with their personalised programmes to facilitate a swift and safe return. The club aims to have its full complement of players available as soon as possible, recognising their importance as the season reaches its decisive phase.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus’ cautious approach

Although both players are eager to rejoin the first team, Juventus are determined not to rush their comeback. Careful management of injuries ensures that Gatti and Conceição can contribute fully without risking setbacks. The club’s approach reflects the broader philosophy of balancing player welfare with competitive ambitions, particularly during a period in which every match carries significant weight for the team’s objectives.

Juventus’ focus on structured rehabilitation demonstrates its commitment to maintaining squad strength and continuity. By allowing Gatti and Conceição to recover at an appropriate pace, the club increases the likelihood that they will be fully fit for upcoming fixtures, providing essential support as Juventus pursues success across multiple competitions.