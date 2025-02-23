Inter president Giuseppe Marotta is still struggling to swallow up the Derby d’Italia defeat at the hands of Juventus.

The two blood rivals shared the pitch at the Allianz Stadium last Sunday. While the Nerazzurri had the upper hand in the first half, they failed to capitalise on their chances, with Lautaro Martinez in particular disappointing in front of goal.

After the break, the Bianconeri turned the tide in their favour. Thiago Motta’s men suddenly looked more composed and determined, finding the right rhythm while their visitors looked out of sorts.

In the end, it was Francisco Conceicao who settled the tie by scoring the solitary strike. The Portuguese winger pounced on the brilliant footwork of his teammate Randal Kolo Muani to put a low shot past Yann Sommer from close range.

But while most pundits lauded Juve’s second-half display while berating Inter’s tame efforts after the break, Marotta insists his team didn’t deserve to come out empty-handed.

(Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

“We were coming off an undeserved defeat and it was right to meet up and discuss,” said the Nerazzurri president ahead of Inter’s Serie A clash against Genoa which took place on Saturday night at San Siro (via IlBianconero).

“I only gave them encouragement, the discussion with the coach, as happens every week, went in the best possible way and so we are preparing to experience this match tonight.”

The Italian champions went on to beat Genoa last night thanks to Lautaro’s late winner.

As for Juventus, they failed to build on their Derby d’Italia exploits as went crashing out of the Champions League after suffering an extra-time defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Thiago Motta’s men will be looking to bounce back by extending their domestic run to four wins on the trot when they take on Cagliari away from home on Sunday.