Last Thursday, Juventus fell short in their mission to secure a spot in the final of the Europa League. The Italians were eliminated by Sevilla who won 3-2 on aggregate after extra time.

Dusan Vlahovic put the Bianconeri in the lead following his second-half introduction, but Suso’s splendid shot ended Wojciech Szczesny’s resistance. In extra time, it was Erik Lamela who headed home the equalizer, while Federico Chiesa wasted a golden opportunity to equalize the scoring.