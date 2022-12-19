Video – Watch the highlights from Juve’s win over Arsenal in friendly test

On Saturday, Arsenal and Juventus took part in a friendly test at the Emirates Stadium in North London. Both Mikel Arteta and Max Allegri had to rely on their young contingent due to the absence of World Cup participants.

While the Gunners had the most chances and ball possession, it was the Italians who won thanks to two unanswered goals.

Granit Xhaka directed a cross towards his own net at the end of the first half, while Samuel Iling-Junior made it 2-0 with a deflected in the dying minutes.