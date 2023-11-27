The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats recorded in the Derby d’Italia that ended in a 1-1 draw.

We begin with Dusan Vlahovic, the author of last night’s opener. The Serbian has now scored four of his five goals this season at the Allianz Stadium. His only away strike came on the opening day in Udine.

The 23-year-old ended a two-month drought dating back to the Old Lady’s clash against Lazio on the 16th of September.

Federico Chiesa was behind the goal with a clever pass. As the source notes, this is only the second time the Italian provided an assist for his strike partner. The lone precedent ensured last May in the win over Atalanta in Bergamo.

On another note, the Bianconeri still boast a positive record against their arch-rivals in recent meetings. Juventus only succumbed to defeat at the hands of Inter in their last 12 Serie A encounters. The Old Lady prevailed on eight occasions with four matches ending in draws.

Moreover, this is only the second time that the two clubs share the spoils at the Allianz Stadium. This only previously occurred in December 2017 when the fixture ended in a stalemate.

Finally, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia became only the second player in the modern era (starting 1994/95) to make his full Juventus debut against Inter, channeling Nicolo Fagioli who did likewise almost a year ago.