Dusan Vlahovic is approaching the end of his contract at Juventus and could depart the club as a free agent if no agreement is reached. The Bianconeri may yet attempt to retain him beyond this season, and there remains a possibility that the striker would be open to extending his stay in Turin.

As a potential free agent, however, Vlahovic is expected to prioritise the most attractive financial offer available. Juventus would therefore need to present a competitive salary package to persuade him to commit his future to the club. Luciano Spalletti is understood to value the Serbian forward highly and would welcome the opportunity to continue working with him next term should an agreement be secured.

Interest from across Europe

Several prominent clubs are already monitoring the situation. AC Milan is reportedly leading the race for his signature, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also credited with interest. If Vlahovic decides to leave Juventus, a move outside Italy appears likely, given the financial constraints within Serie A. Few domestic sides would be able to match the level of remuneration he could command elsewhere.

Juventus remain determined to keep him, recognising both his importance to the squad and the difficulty of replacing a striker of his calibre. Retaining him would provide continuity and stability as the club continue their rebuilding process.

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Premier League uncertainty

One destination that could potentially rival Juventus financially is the Premier League. English clubs are often capable of offering lucrative contracts, yet the current level of interest from that market appears limited. According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is no serious suitor in the Premier League presently pursuing Vlahovic.

This development may strengthen Juventus’ position in negotiations, although it does not remove the need to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement. Ultimately, the decision will hinge on whether the club can align their financial proposal with the striker’s expectations. Until a contract is signed, uncertainty will remain over Vlahovic’s future and whether he will continue leading the line for the Bianconeri beyond this campaign.