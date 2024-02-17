Max Allegri openly acknowledges that Juventus has undone much of the positive work achieved at the start of the Serie A season, particularly after their 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona this evening.

Entering the game to rejuvenate their season following a three-game winless streak, Juventus faced a formidable Verona side equally determined to secure a victory for their battle against relegation.

With both teams having a lot at stake, the pressure was on Juventus to secure a win, especially given the return of Dusan Vlahovic to their starting lineup. However, they were unable to overcome the home side, resulting in a 2-2 draw that has further complicated Juventus’ position in the race to stay within the top four in the league.

After the game, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In this phase we are long, we don’t exploit situations in the open field and we allow several counterattacks. Even against Udinese, we had five chances and we didn’t score a goal. In football, you take a long time to build and a little to destroy, now we have had two draws in four games.”

Juve FC Says

It was yet again not our day and we must get back to winning as soon as possible.

Our players have lacked confidence in the last few games and need a win so badly.