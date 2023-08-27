Juventus manager Max Allegri has weighed in on the ongoing situation involving the club and Leonardo Bonucci, who is contesting the decision to exclude him from the first-team plans.

Despite being instructed to seek a new club, Bonucci is resolute in his desire to remain with Juventus. The club, however, remains steadfast in its stance that he is no longer considered part of their plans and needs to depart.

The dispute persists as Bonucci explores alternatives within Serie A, unwilling to leave the Italian football scene.

With the transfer window’s closure looming, Allegri has emphasised that the club has already arrived at a definitive decision regarding Bonucci’s future. He indicated that the matter has been resolved, and the club no longer intends to engage in further discussion on the subject.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“With Leo we have already spoken, there is nothing to add. There’s no point, Leo knows the situation, Juventus have been clear and we’re moving forward on this.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci cannot win this battle with the club and has already been put in an awkward position if the club decides to reinstate him.

The Azzurri defender is not helping his reputation and if he does not find a new home, he would not play football for the first half of this season.